dream-home-makeover-star-shea-mcgee-shares-her-baby-must-haves

Associated Press

IMF, World Bank say Sudan meets initial debt relief criteria

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund announced that Sudan has met the initial criteria for over $50 billion in foreign debt relief, another step for the East African nation to rejoin the international community after nearly three decades of isolation. The two international financial institutions said in a joint statement Tuesday that Sudan “has taken the necessary steps to begin receiving debt relief,” which amounts to over 90% of the nation’s total external debt. “Debt relief will support Sudan in implementing essential reforms to improve the lives of its people by allowing the freeing up of resources to tackle poverty and improve social conditions,” the IMF said.