dream-home-makeover-star-shea-mcgee-shares-her-baby-must-haves

The Telegraph
Smallville actress Allison Mack jailed for role in NXIVM ‘sex cult’
TV actor Allison Mack, who played a key role in the scandal-ridden, cult-like group NXIVM, was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday on charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for the group’s spiritual leader. Mack, best known for her role as a young Superman’s close friend on the series “Smallville”, had previously pleaded guilty to the charges and was expected to seek credit for cooperating against NXIVM leader Keith Raniere and taking responsibility for helping him creat
Associated Press
California mother charged in killings of her 3 children
An East Los Angeles woman was charged Wednesday with killing her three children, including a baby, earlier this week. Sandra Chico, 28, appeared in court but a judge postponed until next month her arraignment on three counts each of murder and assault on a child causing death. “In an instant, three innocent children were taken from us and we are crestfallen,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.
Architectural Digest
11 Dreamy Candles to Capture Your Summer Mood
Get it now! If the thought if impromptu summer showers makes you feel giddy rather than disappointed, D.S. & Durga’s Concrete After Lighting candle will bring you a comparable joy from the comfort of your living room. Get it now! And for those more focused on home decor, Jam Labs’ Mookie candle satisfyingly resembles the perfect swirl on top of an ice cream cone (suitably, you can opt for Matcha color).
Associated Press
IMF, World Bank say Sudan meets initial debt relief criteria
The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund announced that Sudan has met the initial criteria for over $50 billion in foreign debt relief, another step for the East African nation to rejoin the international community after nearly three decades of isolation. The two international financial institutions said in a joint statement Tuesday that Sudan “has taken the necessary steps to begin receiving debt relief,” which amounts to over 90% of the nation’s total external debt. “Debt relief will support Sudan in implementing essential reforms to improve the lives of its people by allowing the freeing up of resources to tackle poverty and improve social conditions,” the IMF said.
Reuters
World Bank says will boost COVID-19 vaccine funding to $20 billion
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The World Bank on Wednesday pledged to boost available funding for COVID-19 vaccine purchases and deployment to $20 billion from a previous target of $12 billion, citing a sharp increase in overall financing demand from developing countries. World Bank President David Malpass said the global development bank had already provided more than $4 billion to 51 developing countries for the purchase and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines, and would add billions for 25 more countries soon. “Much more will follow in coming weeks,” Malpass told reporters, noting that a total of 41 requests had been received from African countries, where less than half the population has been vaccinated.
TVLine.com
Counting On Cancelled at TLC Following Josh Duggar Arrest
TLC has cancelled the 19 Kids & Counting spinoff Counting On after 11 seasons, our sister site Variety reports. The cancellation comes after 19 Kids star Josh Duggar was arrested for possession of child pornography. “TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On,” the network said in a statement. “TLC feels it is […]
Associated Press
Japan’s SoftBank says Pepper robot remains ‘alive’ and well
Japanese technology company SoftBank denies it’s pulling the plug on its friendly, talking, bubble-headed Pepper robot. “There is absolutely no change to our Pepper business,” SoftBank Robotics Corp. spokesperson Ai Kitamura said Wednesday. The company acknowledged the contracts of 330 workers at the Paris division of SoftBank Robotics were being reviewed, but the move was routine and did not spell a death knell for Pepper.
Associated Press
Historic Northwest heat wave may have killed hundreds
Hundreds of deaths in Canada, Oregon and Washington may have been caused by the historic heat wave that baked the Pacific Northwest and shattered all-time temperature records in usually temperate cities. Oregon health officials said late Wednesday more than 60 deaths have been tied to the heat, with the state’s largest county, Multnomah, blaming the weather for 45 deaths since the heat wave began Friday. British Columbia’s chief coroner, Lisa Lapointe, said her office received reports of at least 486 “sudden and unexpected deaths” between Friday and 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Associated Press Videos
Eritrean forces withdraw from Ethiopia’s Tigray
Soldiers from Eritrea have withdrawn from three key towns in Ethiopia’s Tigray region a day after Tigray fighters took control of the regional capital, Ethiopian forces retreated and Ethiopia’s government declared an immediate, unilateral cease-fire. (June 29)
Harper’s Bazaar
Gloria Vanderbilt’s Inimitable Life in Photos
This morning, news broke that the inimitable Gloria Vanderbilt had passed away at the age of 95. “Gloria Vanderbilt was an extraordinary woman who loved life and lived it on her own terms,” her son, Anderson Cooper, said in a CNN broadcast. Gloria was born February 20, 1924.