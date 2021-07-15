Home SPORTS Draymond Green helped spark USA off the bench in Tuesday’s win
SPORTS

Draymond Green helped spark USA off the bench in Tuesday’s win

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
draymond-green-helped-spark-usa-off-the-bench-in-tuesday’s-win

Draymond Green helped spark USA off the bench in Tuesday’s win

Team USA found itself in an unfamiliar spot heading into Tuesday nights game against Argentina. The Americans had dropped their first two exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia and were starting to feel some pressure heading into the Olympic games.

Team USA came out with a sense of urgency on Tuesday, absolutely dominating the Argentinians from start to finish, winning the game 108-80.

Michigan State alumnus Draymond Green was selected to team USA to showcase his elite defense skills and positive energy around the team.

Green showed what type of sparkplug he can be off the bench for the Americans:

Articles

MSU safely in NCAA Tournament field in latest ESPN Bracketology

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

All knotted up: Bucks rally to even NBA...

Seattle Storm: Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd...

Pac-12 Preseason Rankings: CFN College Football Preview 2021

Austin Jordan details his decision to commit to...

Former Blackhawk claims ‘almost every player and coach...

UFC Fight Night: Can Islam Makhachev be the...

Brian Burns: Sam Darnold is going to be...

Five-star ’23 QB Malachi Nelson nearing commitment

Check out Davante Adams’ sweet new Lamborghini SUV

El Salvador asks to play qualifier in US...

Leave a Reply