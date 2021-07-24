Home NEWS Dramatic videos show Chinese naval exercises amid rising tensions over Taiwan
Dramatic videos show Chinese naval exercises amid rising tensions over Taiwan

Taiwan has been the chief source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades and is widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic US-China war. The worry about Taiwan comes as China wields new strength from years of military buildup. CNN's David Culver reports.

    Dramatic videos show Chinese naval exercises amid rising tensions over Taiwan (April 2021)

