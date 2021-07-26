drama-as-pastor-turns-church-service-to-football-field,-dribbles-members-as-crowd-reacts,-video-goes-viral

A pastor turned a church service to a soccer pitch as he demonstrated footballing skills to the admiration of the congregation

Scenes from the trending video showed the pastor dribbling members who came forward to mark him

The members appeared to crash to the floor and tumble while not making any contact with the pastor or the ball

A pastor has showcased just how good he is with playing football as he is great with delivering sermons on the pulpit.

The unidentified pastor, in an Instagram video by @.loaded, held his own well with the ball against different church members that came forward to mark him.

The congregation screamed at the pastor footballing skills

The church members upon facing the pastor appeared to fall and roll on the floor.

It was observed that there was no physical contact with the ball or the pastor to have warranted the fall.

The congregation erupted in loud screams of wonder at the pastor’s demonstration with one tagging the act as a sign that ‘Jesus is here.’

Mixed reactions trail the video

@femi_ay_ said:

“That man in Grey suit needs to be arrested. What kinda f*ck sh*it is that.”

@youngclever_ wrote:

“Lmao..Omo me I go laugh inside speaker o.

“Watin concern me.”

@_richwayzforever commented:

“Wetin dey occur I no come understand oo…. Ball deliverance.”

@jeggs_da_chowder thought:

“Wetin b dis nau?? Na so Jesus do miracles abi? Make una get Sence o, na d mumu members nai I Dey laugh self… “

@ibomking reacted:

“Shey nah person papa dey perform like this ni.”

