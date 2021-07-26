drama-as-lady-‘scatters’-wedding,-removes-her-wig-as-she-dances-and-shoots-dollars-in-the-air,-video-wows-many

A lady has showcased that the ability to dance is not a factor of one’s physique as she mesmerized people with her beautiful moves

In a short video, the lady who is a bridesmaid appeared on scene shooting dollar notes into the air

In a shocking twist, the lady removed her wig and undoubtedly outdanced her male partner to the admiration of the crowd

If energy was a person, it would be a lady who, despite her physique, stole hearts and stunned the crowd at a wedding occasion.

The lady in a video shared by @maxwelljennings on Instagram stormed the dance floor shooting dollar notes into the air.

It was her energy and vibe for many people

The lady who is a bridesmaid then dazzled onlookers with cool dance moves while her male counterpart appeared to play catch up.

In a stunning scene, she removed her wig as she seemed to enter another realm of dancing.

Social media users loved her energy and display

@e.hummer_ said:

“I want my future bridesmaids to hear me now!!!! Never remove your wig at my wedding.”

@adrienne-akosua commented:

“Very cute!!!Love her energy and confidence. Sister and that wig at the end.”

@kerenstarleen stated:

“Yessss @ladydon_ayysaa you kill it!!!! Now that’s how you made an entrance ENTRANCE OF THE YEAR PERIODTTT!!!!!”

@beautiifulchii remarked:

“My wig shall never be able to slip off like that in the mighty name of Jesus.”

@ashantixcole reacted:

“No not snatching her wig off at the reception sis energy is unmatched.”

