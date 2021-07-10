Drake hires stadium for date with model Johanna Leia – P.M. News

Drake on Thursday night with Johanna Leia at an empty Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo ABC 7

By Abankula

Canadian singer Drake has staged a unique date of his life, hiring a whole stadium for a romantic dinner with model Johanna Leia.

But there was no hiding for the 34 year-old hip hop star and his 40-year old partner.

A local ABC7 news helicopter photographed the couple at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles on Thursday night, seated at an ornate table with a full bar and bartender set up nearby.

Drake last June with Leia

The large white table was covered with several bouquets of flowers with dinner plates in front of them and glasses of rose champagne.

But TMZ said Drake didn’t need to pay for the baseball stadium.

The news platform quoting a source said the date night was made possible thanks to a substantial donation he made to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.

Besides the Los Angeles Dodgers were out in Miami playing with the Marlins.

Johanna Leia is the mom of high school basketball star Amari Bailey.