drake-goes-green,-partners-with-climate-activists-to-reduce-his-carbon-footprint

Drake is on a mission to reduce his carbon footprint. The popular rapper has partnered with a climate-conscious startup, Aspiration, to help him achieve his goal.

The company reportedly announced on Wednesday, 30 June that it has teamed up with the Toosie Slide hitmaker. Their deal will see the firm calculating the carbon footprint of Drake’s travel and other events, such as tours.

Drake has partnered with Aspiration to help him reduce his carbon footprint. Image: @champagnepapi

According to Complex, Aspiration will then use the data collected to offset the impact as part of its reforestation program.

The publication reports that Future the Prince said in a statement he was incredibly fortunate to find the award-winning musician a partner to help him realise his goals and inspire others along the way.

