Drake gives fans new update on ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album – REVOLT TV

Fans waiting on Drake’s highly anticipated Certified Lover Boy album will be pleased to know that it is completed and ready to be released.

Drake gave fans an update Friday (July 30) on the latest episode of Sound 42’s “Fri Yiy” show on Sirius XM Radio. “Album’s cooked,” Drake said. “Looking forward to delivering it to you. I hope everybody in the world is blessed. I hope everybody has their drinks, everyone’s locked in. Good vibes and good energy for this weekend.”

“And for the rest of you heathens, I wanna tell you, ‘cause I know you’re listening, ‘cause you’re always free. Don’t trouble people’s kids, don’t bother people’s soul. Know what I’m sayin’? OVO, we aim for that head,” he continued. “We don’t aim to please. You see it. Certified Lover Boy on the way. And that’s for anyone in the way.”

The confirmation of the album’s completion arrives nearly three weeks after Drizzy stated the album was in the process of being mixed on the Sound 42’s “Fri Yiy” July 10th show. “You know Uncle Drake is back home to mix the album so she’s got a bunch of new tracks coming her way,” he said. “On my way home to reunite with my dawg and finish this thing up… CLB on the way. On your head top.”

Before that, Drizzy apologized to fans in January for delaying the album. Apparently, he planned to drop CLB in January 2021, but due to his knee surgery and the recovery period after, he wasn’t able to complete it in time.

“I was planning to release my album this month, but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” he wrote in a January Instagram story. “I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

CLB will be the multi-platinum recording artist’s sixth solo studio album. It is the Canadian-bred rapper’s first proper album in three years. It’s been almost a year since the album’s lead single “Laugh Now Cry Later,” featuring Lil Durk was released.