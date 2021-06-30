drake-gifts-lil-baby-custom-rolex-watch-to-say-congratulations-for-young-rapper’s-big-win-at-bet-awards

Drake decided to reward fellow rapper Lil Baby with a nice gift after his recent stardom in music

Lil Baby shared a photo of a stunning custom Chrome Hearts Rolex while thanking Drake for the thoughtful present

This came just days after the young rapper won the Best Male Hip Hop Artiste of the year at the BET Awards

Young rapper Lil Baby is delighted after receiving a gift from a man he clearly respects as a godfather in the game.

Lil Baby showing off one of his hot rides. Photo: lilbaby.

Source: Instagram

The artiste has been doing great in the music industry, and it appears the God’s Plan hitmaker decided to reward him with a small gift.

Going on his Instagram, Baby shared a picture of a custom Chrome Hearts Rolex that was in silver.

In a captioned message on the post, Baby tagged Drake’s Instagram account while sending him a message saying, “Thank you.”

Drake must have thought that the raper deserves a reward after taking home the Best Male Hip Hop Artiste of the year at the recently concluded BET Awards.

The watch appears to be more than just that but also a bracelet as it supposedly rolls over the arm twice.

It should be noted that Drake was also nominated in the same category, and it shows how humble and appreciative he is of other artistes.

According to Robb Report, a website that reviews gadgets, motor vehicles and others, streetwear watch enthusiasts and Drake fans have valued the piece at KSh 21 million.

