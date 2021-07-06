Drake and Future Shooting New MV Reports – HYPEBEAST

Drake and Future have linked up once again to reportedly shoot a new music video together, and all signs point to a possible collab on Certified Lover Boy.

According to reports, a very short snippet from an Instagram Live showed a music video set and what sounds like Future borrowing themes from Right Said Fred’s famed cut, “I’m Too Sexy.” Not a lot else can be confirmed at the moment, but it does seem like a new track from the What A Time To Be Alive collaborators is on the horizon.

Earlier this June, Drizzy himself confirmed that he will be releasing Certified Lover Boy before the end of summer. The OVO head shared that he will be attending the upcoming Murda Mook and Reed Dollaz rap battle, which is set to take place during the Summer Madness event some time later this summer, adding, “I’ll be there. My album will be out by then.”

Stay tuned for more info and an official Certified Lover Boy release date.

In related news, Drake linked up with Brent Faiyaz for “Wasting Time.”