Home Technology Dragon Age and Mass Effect will skip this month’s EA Play Live – Eurogamer.net
Technology

Dragon Age and Mass Effect will skip this month’s EA Play Live – Eurogamer.net

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
dragon-age-and-mass-effect-will-skip-this-month’s-ea-play-live-–-eurogamer.net

BioWare will not be part of the upcoming EA Play Live, meaning no news on either the next Dragon Age or Mass Effect.

Instead, the 40-minute event will focus on Battlefield 2042, Apex Legends and Lost in Random (the next game from Fe developer Zoink), among others.

An earlier report suggested EA will announce its upcoming, under-wraps Dead Space revival there too.

“We’re hard at work creating the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect games have some exciting stuff coming to SWTOR this year,” BioWare wrote on Twitter last night.

“While we won’t be showing anything at EA Play Live, be sure to check out our SWTOR Livestream at 12PM PT today for info on what’s to come!”

BioWare subsequently detailed a new SWTOR expansion, Legacy of the Sith, which will launch to celebrate the MMO’s 10th anniversary later this year.

As for Dragon Age and Mass Effect, despite previous teases, both are much further off.

EA Play will be broadcast on 22nd July at 6pm UK time. As ever, we’ll be reporting live.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

The Windows 11 Blue Screen of Death Is...

UK: GR Yaris faces A80 Supra, Celica GT-Four...

Mario Kart Live has received a surprise update...

Microsoft warns of critical Windows ‘PrintNightmare’ vulnerability –...

Free Fire Redeem Code: Here’s a list of...

Stadia for Android TV Sees Over 50,000 Downloads...

‘Escape From Tarkov’ 12.11 patch notes – Tagilla,...

PUBG Maker Krafton Shoots, Misses $5 Billion Mark...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 pops up on Geekbench...

Oppo Reno6 Series To Be Launched in India...

Leave a Reply