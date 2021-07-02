Dragon Age and Mass Effect will skip this month’s EA Play Live – Eurogamer.net

BioWare will not be part of the upcoming EA Play Live, meaning no news on either the next Dragon Age or Mass Effect.

Instead, the 40-minute event will focus on Battlefield 2042, Apex Legends and Lost in Random (the next game from Fe developer Zoink), among others.

An earlier report suggested EA will announce its upcoming, under-wraps Dead Space revival there too.

“We’re hard at work creating the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect games have some exciting stuff coming to SWTOR this year,” BioWare wrote on Twitter last night.

“While we won’t be showing anything at EA Play Live, be sure to check out our SWTOR Livestream at 12PM PT today for info on what’s to come!”

BioWare subsequently detailed a new SWTOR expansion, Legacy of the Sith, which will launch to celebrate the MMO’s 10th anniversary later this year.

As for Dragon Age and Mass Effect, despite previous teases, both are much further off.

EA Play will be broadcast on 22nd July at 6pm UK time. As ever, we’ll be reporting live.