Dragon Age 4 Reportedly On Track For Release In 2023 – Screen Rant

Sources supposedly familiar with Dragon Age 4‘s development claim the new fantasy role-playing title is on track to release sometime in 2023. BioWare initially teased Dragon Age 4 in early 2018, promising a narrative and character-focused adventure.

Interestingly, the aforementioned teases came courtesy of Executive Producer Mark Darrah and BioWare General Manager Casey Hudson, both of whom departed the studio at the tail end of 2020. Darrah left the long-awaited Dragon Age project in capable hands, though, with BioWare Austin Studio Director, Christian Dailey, filling in as Executive Producer. Following this leadership shuffle, BioWare presented the new entry at the 2020 Game Awards in a trailer that removed the number “4” from the Dragon Age title. Little else has surfaced in the several months since then, though concept art and the abandonment of a previously announced multiplayer component continues to give fans plenty to chew on. These drastic shifts haven’t knocked the production cycle off course, however.

Unnamed sources familiar with the project recently spoke with VentureBeat and claimed the next Dragon Age installment remains on track for a 2023 launch. The publication reached out to Electronic Arts about the alleged release schedule, but a spokesperson for the publisher said there are currently no plans to share such details as of yet. But, as noted by VGC, the 2023 release window does correlate with a comment made by EA CFO Blake Jorgensen during an October 2019 earnings call. Jorgensen, specifically, told investors the RPG probably wouldn’t arrive until fiscal year 2022, which ends March 31, 2022.

As expected, the long wait for Dragon Age 4 will continue for at least a couple more years. The wait isn’t being made any easier by the dearth of information, either. Though EA recently hosted EA Play Live, BioWare’s projects, namely Dragon Age and Mass Effect, were absent from the digital festivities.

Still, EA Play Live boasted a fair few interesting pieces of news. DICE finally unveiled Battlefield 2042’s mystery mode as Battlefield Portal, for example. The Tim Burton-inspired EA Originals title Lost in Random received a September 10 release date for consoles and PC. Apex Legends‘ newest hero, Seer, took center stage for a time during the event, as well. Plus, the publisher officially unveiled EA Motive’s Dead Space remake, which is currently in production for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

