Dragging Gov Bello to court over APC defection senseless – Fani-Kayode to PDP

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Tuesday, rebuked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for threatening legal actions against Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State over his defection to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Fani-Kayode described PDP’s threat as senseless and a case of double standards.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmad had over the weekend revealed the news of Matawalle’s defection from PDP to APC.

But, the PDP had threatened to drag Matawalle to court in a bid to recover its mandate.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode pointed out that legal action of such nature will also affect the PDP.

The PDP chieftain in a series of tweets wrote: “The threat by the @OfficialPDPNig to go to court to compel @Bellomatawalle to rescind his mandate for decamping to @OfficialAPCNg is senseless.

“All the PDP Governor’s that got their mandate on the APC platform & later joined PDP would also be affected & should not complain.

“When they were PDP Governors and abandoned the party to join APC they were hailed. But now that some PDP Governors are moving to APC they are being threatened with litigation. This is a case of double standards. What is good for the goose is surely good for the gander.”