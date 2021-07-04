Drag Race UK Season 3: Air Date, Lineup, Judges & Everything We Know – Bustle

Last, BBC Three released a seven-second teaser clip for the next season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Wth the simple phrase “start your engines”, fans across the country were sent into a frenzy.

The new season will be Drag Race’s third UK outing – and comes only a few months after Ru crowned her second UK Drag Superstar, Lawrence Chaney, in March this year. So, when can we expect series three? You’ll find everything we know about the upcoming season below.

When Will Drag Race UK Season 3 Air?

The third season of the reality TV show was confirmed by the BBC in November 2020. Speaking at the time, Ru said, “We feel honoured that you’ve embraced our little show, and our only wish is that we can offer a smile at a time when we can all use it the most.”

At the same time, applications opened to find “fabulous queens to compete in the Olympics of Drag” for season three and were closed on November 14, 2020.

This likely indicates that production is currently ongoing, and while there is no official confirmation so far, Drag Race UK season three could be on our screens as early as this year. Fingers crossed!

Who’s In The Line Up For Drag Race S3?

As it’s still early days, there’s been no confirmation of which queens will form the season three lineup.

The only thing we do know for sure is that season two’s Veronica Green may well be making her way back to the werk room. Veronica sadly had to leave the show in the middle of the second season after testing positive for the coronavirus, but was given an open invitation to return by RuPaul.

However, in February 2021, Veronica told Radio Times that she hadn’t made her decision about whether she would be returning, saying “I’m going to sit on it until the last second, I’ve not made my decision.” So we’ll just have to wait and see.

Who Are The Guest Judges On Drag Race S3?

There’s been no confirmation from the BBC as to who will join the panel of guest judges, but rumours have been swirling about the possible appearance of Sir Elton John, Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton. What a dreamy line-up that would be! But, as I said, there’s no word yet so watch this space.

Last season, guest judges included Sheridan Smith, Elizabeth Hurley and Jourdan Dunn, alongside the regular panel of Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.