drafting-our-2021-all-overrated-&-all-underrated-fantasy-teams

This episode will surely lead to some lucid, tempered and courteous internet #discourse. You know how every day on fantasy Twitter you’ll see a post that goes, “X fantasy player is seriously underrated?” It got us thinking, who is actually underrated this year, and for fun, who is overrated?

Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Simpson of The Fantasy Millionaires podcast for a lively conversation about WR2s, followed by a draft of the QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs that encompass their all-overrated and all-underrated teams.

Is Jalen Hurts being drafted too high in the QB8-QB10 range? Is Jonathan Taylor’s top 10 RB status on the highest end of his possible outcomes in 2021? Can any pass-catcher in Denver justify their draft value when either Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater will be under center?

Check out the conversation for where you can find value later in drafts and which top-name players might be getting drafted a round too high.

