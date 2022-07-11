Home SPORTS Draft tracker: All 225 picks, plus first-round analysis
SPORTS

Draft tracker: All 225 picks, plus first-round analysis

by News
0 views
draft-tracker:-all-225-picks,-plus-first-round-analysis

A rundown of all the picks, including scouting notes and team fits for all first-rounders.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Winners and losers of the NHL draft: Slovakia,...

Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles pass the torch as...

Wiseman impresses in return at summer league

Romo wins third American Century celebrity title

ESPN’s 2022 AL and NL All-Star picks

Schauffele earns fourth win in past 12 months

Astros’ Alvarez to IL as hand has ‘gotten...

Tiger off to encouraging start in lead-up to...

Fowles dunks in final WNBA All-Star appearance

Can Corinne Diacre, France maintain good vibes to...

Leave a Reply