dr.-leana-wen-shows-us-how-she-travels-safely-with-her-unvaccinated-children

CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen takes us on her family vacation and shares how she’s keeping her young children safe when the rest of the country is emerging from the pandemic.
Source: CNN
