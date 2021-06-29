Home NEWS Dr. Leana Wen shows us how she travels safely with her unvaccinated children
Dr. Leana Wen shows us how she travels safely with her unvaccinated children

    Dr. Leana Wen shows us how she travels safely with her unvaccinated children

CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen takes us on her family vacation and shares how she’s keeping her young children safe when the rest of the country is emerging from the pandemic.

Source: CNN

