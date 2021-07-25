Dr. Disrespect Uninstalls Call of Duty: Warzone Again | Game Rant – GameRant

Dr. Disrespect deletes Call of Duty: Warzone for a second time, detailing some of the many issues that he has with the game live on stream.

Over the past year, Dr. Disrespect has been both positive and negative when talking about Call of Duty: Warzone. However, a recent stream absolutely falls into the latter category, as The Two Time has once again deleted Call of Duty: Warzone.

This is not the first time that Dr. Disrespect has uninstalled Call of Duty: Warzone, as the streamer did so in another fit of rage back in March. Back then, the cause for the game’s deletion was one that many could relate to. Dr. Disrespect was furious with the FFAR and AUG meta, with the Assault Rifle and Tactical Rifle decimating players in only a few shots. He was also frustrated with the gulag, citing melee-only fights as another annoying mechanic.

With Dr. Disrespect recently venting about Raven Software and claiming that the studio does not know what it is doing, many fans have been waiting for him to finally snap. That has now happened, with the former game developer simply being “bored” with Call of Duty: Warzone. Making good on recent threats to delete the game, The Two Time quickly uninstalled it after another frustrating loss in the Gulag. The moment can be seen around two hours and forty-two minutes into his July 21 stream.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Gulag is just one of many issues that the Doc has with the game, however. Calling the game “sickening,” he states that he “can’t see anybody” when roaming around Verdansk 84. He also claims that it is equally hard to hear in the game, citing the overly loud explosions as another big negative. The largest issue that the streamer seems to have with the game is that it has not changed significantly in a long time, something that many other fans have been quick to point out.

With Verdansk 84 being extremely similar to the original map, and far from the brand-new play space that the Ural Mountains map could have provided, many see it as a letdown. While Dr. Disrespect has admitted that the map plays well, it is not the level of change that he wants to see. He adds that his lack of interest in the game has led to him “playing bad,” something that has hurt his experience greatly. After deleting Call of Duty: Warzone, Dr. Disrespect switched over to Apex Legends, another game that he has referred to as “boring” in the past.

With Dr. Disrespect reinstalling Call of Duty: Warzone almost immediately after his precious deletion, it will be interesting to see how long his time away from the game lasts. Still, hopefully Call of Duty: Warzone’s leaked planes and new map are enough to regain his interest, as he has found plenty of enjoyment playing the game in the past.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

MORE: Complete Call of Duty: Warzone XM4 Breakdown

Source: Dexerto





Email



Destiny 2: Bungie Could Use Warmind Cells to Make Gambit More Fun

About The Author