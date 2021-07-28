DPO, six gunmen killed in Imo shootout – The Nation Newspaper

By Chris Njoku, Owerri

A divisional police officer has been killed in a gun battle with gunmen in Imo State.

The fight took place on Monday at Omuma town in Oru East Local Government Area of the state.

Police gunned down six of the hoodlums who came in three vehicles.

The DPO was identified as Fatmann Dooiyor, a chief superintendent of police (CSP).

Area Commander Benjamin Abang said they picked up intelligence that the gunmen were moving in a convoy into Omuma, whereupon he and his tactical team ambushed and attacked the invaders.

Six of the bandits were neutralised while 11 of them were arrested, he said.

“Unfortunately, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Fatmann Dooiyor paid the supreme price,” he said.

Police spokesman Michael Abattam said the three vehicles comprising two Toyota Highlander SUVs and a Lexus SUV were recovered.

He said the command’s tactical teams and other personnel led by ACP Evans Shem are combing the bushes in search of the fleeing invaders.

Commissioner of Police Abutu Yaro has warned hoodlums from neighbouring states to keep off the state or face dire consequences.