By Chinonso Alozie

The Police Command in Imo has confirmed the death of CSP Fatmann Dooiyor, a Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in an attack at Omuma town in Oru East Local Government Area of the state.

The command also said six bandits died in the attack while 11 were arrested when they engaged the police in a gun battle.

Omuma, which is the home town of Governor Hope Uzodinma, had experienced gunmen’s invasion, including the killing of no fewer than seven security operatives, attack of police formations and razing of the governor’s residence.

The state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, who disclosed this, yesterday, in Owerri, while parading the suspected bandits, said they were arrested in their convoy heading into Omuma town.

Yaro said the tactical unit of the command was able to swing into action following intelligence from one of its officers, ACP Benjamin Abang of Omuma Area Command, on the movement of the bandits.

To end it, the command’s tactical unit moved into action, ambushed the suspected bandits in their convoy of three vehicles and killed six of them and arrested 11 of the suspects and some of their vehicles.

According to the Police, “ACP Benjamin Abang of Omuma Area Command, who stated that based on information received that bandits were sighted moving in convoy into Omuma town, he immediately alerted the ever-active tactical teams of the command which swung into action, ambushed and launched a surprising attack on the convoy of the bandits, which resulted to the neutralisation of six of the bandits while 11 of them were arrested.

“Unfortunately, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Fatmann Dooiyor, paid the supreme price. The teams later recovered the three vehicles abandoned by the bandits to the station, which include two Toyota Highlander SUVs with number plates, Abia MBL 517 AT and LAGOS JJJ 984 EL and an unregistered Lexus SUV.

“Presently, the command’s tactical teams and Special forces led by ACP Evans Shem are combing the bush for possible arrest of the bandits that fled into the bush.”

