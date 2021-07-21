dozens-of-top-former-state,-city-officials-back-infrastructure-deal-as-long-overdue

A group of key former governors and mayors — including former Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke — today embraced the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal as long overdue.

What they’re saying: “We know first-hand the overwhelming need for improvement,” the group said in a statement provided first to Axios.

“The country and Congress have been debating for years the need to update and invest in vital projects, so we are pleased that both Democratic and Republican Senators have come together to propose the largest long-term infrastructure investment in nearly a century.”

The former officials said they can give examples “across the country, in our cities and states, of worthy projects postponed or cancelled for lack of funding and imagination.”

“We now must build a 21st century infrastructure to support a 21st century economy.”

The group hailed the proposal’s benefits for roads and bridges, broadband, transit, energy, water systems, and climate solutions:

“[I]t is now time to solve this problem and invest in the U.S. infrastructure that sustains our daily lives and the economy.”

Key names: Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear (D), former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D), former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean (D), former Arizona Gov. Janet Napolitano, former Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy, former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley, former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, former New Jersey Gov. Christine Whitman.

