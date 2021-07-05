dozens-die-in-indonesia-hospital-with-oxygen-shortage,-as-delta-variant-sweeps-the-country

Jakarta, Indonesia (CNN) More than 60 people died in a hospital in Indonesia this weekend after oxygen supplies nearly ran out, as the country battles a severe wave of Covid-19 that authorities say is driven by the more infectious Delta variant.

The world’s fourth most populous nation is facing one of Asia’s worst outbreaks, with a record high of 27,913 new cases reported on Saturday. The islands of Bali and Java — which includes the capital Jakarta — went under emergency lockdown Saturday to curb the spread of the resurgent virus.

In a statement, the Sardjito hospital on Java said 63 patients died between Saturday and early Sunday after it nearly exhausted its oxygen supplies. The hospital said it had sought more oxygen for days before the incident, but virus patients streaming in since Friday had pushed it beyond its capacity, consuming oxygen faster than expected.

The crisis eased when it began to receive fresh supplies just before dawn on Sunday. A hospital spokesman could not confirm if all the dead had suffered from Covid-19.

In response, the government has asked the gas industry to increase production of medical oxygen, said health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi. “We also hope people don’t stock up on oxygen,” she added.