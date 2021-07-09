Dow Jones Leads, Nasdaq Struggles As Stocks Bounce; Biden Order Targets Big Tech Stocks; GM, Ford Rally – Investor’s Business Daily

The Nasdaq lagged behind a sharply rebounding Dow and S&P 500 on Friday, as the market snatched back some ground lost in Thursday’s reversal. Big tech names came under mild pressure as the White House sought to tighten reins on banking, big tech and shipping. Analyst actions put General Motors at the head of an early automakers rally. And financials helped lift the Dow Jones today, as the slide in bond yields paused.







The Dow industrials rallied 0.9% out of the starting gate, rebounding 320 points after a mixed-volume reversal on Thursday. The S&P 500 shot 0.6% higher. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite defended a narrow 0.1% gain.

Modest declines by Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Amazon.com (AMZN) slowed the Nasdaq 100, following news that President Biden on Friday will encourage tighter scrutiny by federal agencies of mergers and competition among big tech companies. The executive order specifically named Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon, according to The bioreports.

Biden also reportedly was set to issue an anti-competition order on big banks, railroads and shipping. But oil producers and transports — railroads, cruise lines and airlines — ran hot on the S&P 500 in early trade. Railroads Norfolk Southern (NSC) and CSX (CSX) rose more than 3% each.

Financials were in motion as bond yields bounced after a four-day slide. Discover Financial (DFS) rallied 4.6%, after a price target hike from Barclays and an upgrade from Citi.

General Motors (GM) traded high on the S&P 500, up 4.9% after Wedbush launched coverage with an outperform rating and an 85 price target. The note labeled the company a “renaissance” story, due to its “laser focus” on electric vehicle technologies.

Rebounding China-based names ran near the top of the Nasdaq 100, boosted by a central bank maneuver in China. Baidu (BIDU) and JD.com (JD) — traded up more than 1% apiece after taking hard falls on Thursday.

Dow Jones Today: Apple, Microsoft

On the Dow Jones today, rising financials countered Apple‘s (AAPL) initial 0.1% slip and a 0.3% drop by Microsoft. Both big tech leaders fared well in Thursday’s market reversal. They ended down less than 1% and suffered no chart damage.

Thursday’s slip rewound Apple stock to the top of its buy range above a 137.17 buy point.

Microsoft shares remain extended, although they dipped briefly back into a buy range on Thursday. The buy zone above the 263.29 buy point, runs to 276.45.

Leaderboard, IBD 50: Ford, CLF Stock Bounce

Ford Motor (F) bounced 3.4%, leading the IBD Leaderboard list, after reporting its Q2 sales for China. Ford stock found support Thursday at its 10-week moving average. The stock has surrendered nearly all of the advance that followed a late-May breakout.

Cleveland Cliffs (CLF) popped 4%, after rebounding into a buy range after finding support at its 50-day line on Thursday. The steelmaker is also climbing toward a 24.87 buy point in a bullish ascending base pattern.

Chip equipment maker ASML Holding (ASML) running high on the IBD 50 and Leaderboard lists, rebounding 1.1% following a 2.4% drop on Thursday. A gain would technically place the stock in a buy range on a rebound from 10-week support. But Leaderboard commentary recommends regarding the stock “as extended as it makes yet another pullback” late in its advance.

Global Markets: China’s Banking Boost

Global markets received an early boost from China’s central bank, which announced Friday it would lower its reserve ratio requirement for banks. The move, to be enacted next Thursday, eases the amount of capital banks hold against possible losses — releasing an estimated $154 billion into the country’s interbank system. The bank said in a statement the move was a “routine operation after monetary policy normalization.”

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.7%, snapping an eight-session losing streak. The Shanghai Composite edged a fraction lower. In Japan, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.7%, as it slips back toward its late-June lows.

Stocks rebounded nicely in Europe following China’s and the U.K. In afternoon trade, the CAC-40 in Paris was up 1.6%. Frankfurt’s DAX showed a 1% gain, and the FTSE 100 in London traded 0.6% higher.

Stamps.com Leads Small Cap Rally

Small caps ran alongside the Dow, with the Russell 2000 jumping 0.9%. The Russell index ended 0.9% lower on Thursday.

Stamps.com (STMP) spiked 64% to lead the index. Illinois-based Thoma Bravo agreed to take the internet postage innovator private in a $6.6 billion deal.

Heavy equipment manufacturer Terex (TEX) bolted 6% higher. Deustche Bank upgraded the stock to buy, from hold and placed its price target at 52.

A strong first-quarter report sent Azz (AZZ) 8.5% higher. That sent the stock past a flat base buy point at 55.78.

Bond Rally Pauses, Yields Bounce

A four-day bond rally sent yields toward their seventh weekly decline in the past eight weeks. The 10-year Treasury yield rebounded briskly Friday to 1.34%, after settling just below 1.29% on Thursday.

For the week, yields had dropped nearly 10%. That was the worst weekly drop in a year. Yields dived more than 22% in the week ended June 12 last year.

The 10-year yield struck a 13-month high above 1.76% on March 30. Yields remain up sharply from lockdown-era lows of around 0.5%. Looking at pre-pandemic norms, yields had ended 2019 just below 1.92%, down from levels above 3.15% in October 2018.

Oil Stems Slide

Oil prices ended a three-day slide Thursday, with West Texas Intermediate settling at $72.94 a barrel, down about 3% so far for the week. Prices Friday rose nearly 1%, to just below $74.

Oil and gas stocks have lost some market traction as institutional investors turn to more targets friendly to ESG targets, or environmental, social and governance stocks. But the sector still represents almost $2.68 trillion in very active market capital. And that capital is highly influential when oil prices are in motion.

Oil and gas industry segments currently hold five of the 10 largest year-to date gains among the 197 industry groups tracked by IBD. The dividend-yielding royalty trust group, including MV Oil Trust (MVO) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT), has rallied more than 98% through Thursday.

Domestic oil and gas producers, with names like Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Denbury (DEN), has gained almost 87%. Oil and gas drilling, international explorers and producers and Canadian explorers and producers have all gained between 60% and 70%.

Delta Accelerates Infections, Hospitalizations

Vaccine makers moved broadly higher after data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday showed U.S. Covid-19 hospitalizations turned higher after a period of decline, due to spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

New infections rose 11% for the week, and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said “new and concerning trends” showed areas with the lowest vaccination rates have the highest rates of new cases and the highest percentage of the more contagious Delta variant.

Walensky also noted that 93% of the 173 counties in the U.S. with infection rates higher than 100 per 100,000 people also have vaccination rates below 40%. Some 160 million Americans have been vaccinated, a little under half the U.S. population.

IBD 50 stock Moderna (MRNA) climbed 0.5%, after rebounding 4.9% on Thursday from its 21-day exponential moving average. Pfizer (PFE) partner BioNTech (BNTX) surged 3.9% in premarket trade. Data released by the CDC Thursday showed U.S. Covid-19 hospitalizations turned higher after a period of decline, due to spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

Dow Jones Today: AmEx, Boeing

Issues sensitive to interest rates fell hardest among Dow Jones stocks Thursday, with Travelers (TRV), American Express (AXP) and Goldman Sachs (GS) all ending down more than 2%. Goldman and AmEx remain two of the index’s fastest moving stocks so far this year, up 36.1% and 38.5% through Thursday.

But gains now are gone from Goldman’s early May breakout, and from a three-weeks-tight breakout in early June. The stock needs to recover support at its 50-day moving average, and is likely to take its cues from bond yields/interest rates. So it is a stock worth watch-listing for now.

American Express has held up better, easing on Thursday for a neat test of support at its 21-day exponential moving average. The stock technically remains in a buy range following a late June rebound from its 50-day/10-week moving average. The buy range runs to around $174.

Both Goldman and JPMorgan were rebounding briskly, along with bond yields, early Friday.

Only a handful of Dow Jones stocks gained on Thursday. Boeing led that group with a 2.2% advance. That put it narrowly onto positive ground for the week, but still below its 10-week moving average, and in no obvious base pattern.

Find Alan R. Elliott on Twitter @IBD_Aelliott

