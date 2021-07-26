Dow Jones Futures: Tesla Stock Jumps On Earnings; Apple Earnings Due – Investor’s Business Daily

Dow Jones futures, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures, were little changed late Monday. Tesla stock jumped on strong earnings results late Monday, while tech giants Alphabet, AMD, Apple and Microsoft are set to report after the close Tuesday.







On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2%, or 82 points. The S&P 500 also rallied 0.2%, while the Nasdaq inched higher.

Among the Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) gained 0.3% Monday, while Microsoft (MSFT) moved down 0.2% in today’s stock market. Apple and Microsoft earnings are due Tuesday. Home Depot (HD) is approaching a new buy point.

Tesla (TSLA) climbed 2.2% ahead of the company’s earnings results after the close. Tesla earnings beat the Street’s estimates and shares were higher in extended trade. Meanwhile, Alphabet (GOOGL) will report earnings late Tuesday.

Among the top stocks to buy and watch, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Roku (ROKU) and Twitter (TWTR) are in or near buy zones. AMD will report after the close Tuesday.

Microsoft and Tesla are IBD Leaderboard stocks. Roku is an IBD SwingTrader stock. AMD and Twitter were featured in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone column.

Dow Jones Futures Today

After the stock market close Monday, Dow Jones futures, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures, were slightly higher vs. fair value. Remember that trading in Dow Jones futures and elsewhere doesn’t necessarily translate into actual trading in the next regular stock market session.

U.S. Stock Market Today Overview Index Symbol Price Gain/Loss % Change Dow Jones (0DJIA) 35144.91 +83.36 +0.24 S&P 500 (0S&P5) 4422.22 +10.43 +0.24 Nasdaq (0NDQC ) 14840.71 +3.72 +0.03 Russell 2000 (IWM) 220.21 +0.66 +0.30 IBD 50 (FFTY) 45.42 -0.27 -0.59 Last Update: 4:50 PM ET 7/26/2021

Among exchange traded funds, the Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) fell 0.6% Monday. Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) rose 0.1% Monday. Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) ascended 0.25%.

Stock Market Rally Resumes

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 extended win streaks to five sessions Monday, hitting more all-time highs. The Dow Jones industrials also set all-time highs Monday, closing further above the 35,000 level.

Monday’s Big Picture column commented, “The stock market started one of its most important weeks of the year with small gains. That may not last as Wall Street girds itself for several big earnings reports and a Fed meeting this week.”

For more stock market commentary, check out IBD’s The Big Picture.

Stock Market ETF Strategy And How To Invest

Bitcoin Price Spikes Above $40,000 The price of Bitcoin briefly spiked above $40,000 Monday afternoon before paring some gains. Bitcoin traded around $38,000 in evening trade, according to Coindesk. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) soared 24% Monday. The ETF is back above its 50-day moving average. Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch: Home Depot Dow Jones stock Home Depot is tracing a cup base with a 345.79 buy point. Shares lost 0.5% Monday. The stock is about 5% away from its new buy point after last week’s rebound from the 50-day moving average.

Stocks To Buy And Watch: Roku, Twitter

Friday’s IBD Stock Of The Day, Roku, surged past a double-bottom with handle’s 463.09 buy point, according to IBD MarketSmith chart analysis, during Friday’s 12.6% surge. The 5% buy zone goes up to 486.24. Shares advanced 1.2% Monday.

Roku was added to IBD Leaderboard Friday. Per Leaderboard analysis, the stock topped a trendline entry around 431. Roku is also an IBD SwingTrader stock

Social media giant Twitter is trying to break out past a double-bottom-with-handle’s 72.17 buy point. Shares topped the entry on Friday following the company’s strong earnings results, but closed just below the entry.

Shares fell further below the entry Monday, losing 4.2%.

Stock Market Earnings: Alphabet, AMD

FANG stock leader Alphabet extended a win streak to five sessions Monday, rising 0.8%. The stock is extended past the 5% buy area above a 2,431.48 buy point in a flat base.

Alphabet is expected to report EPS surged 125% to $19.24 a share vs. the year-ago period. Revenues are anticipated to grow 47% to $56.1 billion year over year.

Chip giant Advanced Micro Devices is tracing a cup-with-handle base that shows a 95.54 buy point, according to IBD MarketSmith chart analysis. Shares lost 0.4% Monday, snapping a five-day win streak. The company will report earnings after the close Tuesday.

AMD earnings are expected to soar 200% to 54 cents per share on revenue of $3.6 billion.

The stock was featured in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone column. According to the IBD Stock Checkup, AMD stock shows a solid 93 out of a perfect 99 IBD Composite Rating. The IBD Composite Rating identifies stocks with a blend of strong fundamental and technical characteristics.

IBD Live: A New Tool For Daily Stock Market Analysis

Tesla Earnings

Tesla earnings topped second-quarter forecasts late Monday. In after-hours trade, shares jumped as much as 3.15% before paring gains to about 1%. The company earned $1.45 per share on revenue of $11.96 billion. Analysts expected earnings to more than double to 90 cents a share compared to the year-ago quarter. Sales were seen jumping 89% to $11.39 billion.

The company said it expects Model S production will continue to increase throughout the rest of the year.

Tesla Stock

Tesla stock rallied more than 2% Monday, snapping a three-day losing streak. The electric-vehicle giant is again trying to find support around its long-term 200-day moving average. Another strong show of support at these levels would be bullish for the stock’s prospects.

On the downside, Tesla’s RS line remains far from its old highs. A lagging RS line is a sign of an underperforming stock relative to the broad market. Tesla stock remains nearly 30% off its all-time high, even as the major indexes reached record highs last week.

On Jan. 25, Tesla stock hit a record high at 900.40, after climbing as much as 93% from a 466 buy point in a cup with handle.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple, Microsoft Set To Report

Among the top Dow Jones stocks, Apple rose 0.3% Monday, adding to Friday’s 1.2% gain. The stock hit an all-time high on July 15 at 150. Apple stock is above the 5% buy zone from a 137.17 entry in a cup base, according to IBD MarketSmith chart analysis.

The iPhone maker will report earnings after the close Tuesday. Apple is expected to earn $1.01 a share on sales of $73.2 billion.

Microsoft continues to trade solidly above a cup base’s 263.29 buy point. Shares lost 0.2%, easing from all-time highs. The stock is extended above the 5% buy zone, which goes up to 276.45.

Microsoft earnings are due late Tuesday. Analysts expect the software giant to earn $1.91 a share on revenue of $44.1 billion.

Be sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at @IBD_SLehtonen for more on growth stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

