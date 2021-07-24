Home Business Dow clears 35,000 milestone on Friday on 6th try – MarketWatch
MARKETWATCH FRONT PAGE

The sixth time is a charm for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, closing above 35,000 for the first time Friday, as stocks cap a buy-the-dip rebound from a selloff that opened the week. See full story.

What will Apple say about the next iPhone at earnings time? Maybe more than usual

The pandemic may add a wrinkle to the guessing game that normally accompanies Apple Inc.’s June-quarter conference call. See full story.

Investing pioneer Charles Ellis says you’re just about guaranteed to get top returns in the stock market using this method

Despite big changes in the stock market over the past 50 years, indexing is still the only sure way to get superior returns, he says. See full story.

Tesla earnings preview: Semi truck, Cybertruck pickup and chip shortage in focus

Wall Street to get the lowdown on Tesla’s future vehicles, factories under construction, and lingering effects from chip and parts shortages and rising commodity prices when the EV maker reports next week. See full story.

Ethereum, the No. 2 behind bitcoin, fights off challengers that offer cheaper and faster blockchains

Ethereum, known for its “smart” contracts, is bested in security, scalability and energy consumption. See full story.

MARKETWATCH PERSONAL FINANCE

‘I asked my mom to have her compensated from our other sister’s proceeds, but my nephew’s mother said it was not her issue.’ See full story.

