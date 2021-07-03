Douglas Booth is engaged to girlfriend Bel Powley – Daily Mail

By Charlotte Dean and Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Published: 15:40 EDT, 3 July 2021 | Updated: 16:36 EDT, 3 July 2021

Douglas Booth is engaged to his girlfriend Bel Powley.

The actor, 28, shared the happy news with his Instagram followers on Saturday evening, as he revealed he had popped the question to the actress, 29.

Douglas shared an adorable loved-up snap with Bel as she flashed her dazzling engagement ring to the camera, while also bearing a beaming smile.

Bel held up her hand to reveal a stunning solitaire diamond ring with a gold band.

Douglas also shared images of the picturesque setting as they sat on a picnic blanket and enjoyed a feast of nibbles, surrounded by bouquets of flowers.

He captioned the gallery: ‘Very, VERY happy! @belpowley’

Later on Saturday evening Douglas shared a radiant snap of his love flashing her ring yet again as they dined at The Ivy.

Douglas has been linked to Bel since 2016, after the pair were spotted kissing on a night out.

Bel and Douglas are thought to have met on the set of period romance A Storm In The Stars, which was filmed in Dublin and in Luxembourg in 2016.

Haifaa Al-Mansour’s film looked at the romance between 18-year-old Mary Shelley, played by Elle Fanning, and Douglas Booth’s Percy Bysshe Shelley.

Bel previously told Browns Fashion: ‘He was playing Percy Shelley and Elle Fanning was playing Mary; I played Claire Clairmont, Mary’s stepsister. That’s when we fell in love – ahhh!’

During filming Douglas shared several loved-up snaps with Bel to his Instagram account.

The actor has been linked with several woman including Prince Harry’s ex girlfriend Cressida Bonas after the pair arrived at Centre Court at Wimbledon together in 2016.

Pride And Prejudice And Zombies actor Douglas starred in The Riot Club alongside Freddie Fox, who Cressida was previously linked to.

Douglas has also been said to have dated his former co-stars Ellie Bamber and Vanessa Kirby.

Another potential famous beau includes Miley Cyrus who he worked alongside in teenage drama LOL.

Bel is best known for her role in coming-of-age drama The Diary of a Teenage Girl opposite Kristen Wiig and Alexander Skarsgard, as well as appearances in Benidorm and A Royal Night Out.

After wrapping filming on Pride And Prejudice And Zombies in 2016 – a tongue in cheek retelling of the Jane Austen classic – Douglas announced he was looking for a girlfriend.

‘I’d love to have a girlfriend. I don’t think Tinder’s the way I’m going to find her somehow,’ he told Metro.

‘I don’t think it would go down very well. I’m not sure how it would work. Some of the people would just think it was fake.’

