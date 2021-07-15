Home Technology Dotemu ‘Apologise Unreservedly’ As Streets Of Rage 4 DLC Is Unavailable On Switch – Nintendo Life
Dotemu 'Apologise Unreservedly' As Streets Of Rage 4 DLC Is Unavailable On Switch

Hopes for fix in the ‘following days’

SoR4 DLC© Dotemu

Streets of Rage 4 has plenty of eager fans, so the launch of today’s major Mr. X Nightmare DLC has been well anticipated; it’ll add a survivor mode, three new characters and new moves to spice up the game. Unfortunately publisher Dotemu has hit a problem and it’s not arrived as expected on Nintendo Switch; it seems to be the only affected platform.

The publisher has issued a statement implying a fix isn’t exactly imminent, but it’s hoped to be coming in the ‘following days’.

We’ll keep an eye out for an ETA on the DLC being available on Switch, at present it simply isn’t on the eShop in any form. Hopefully it won’t be too long.

