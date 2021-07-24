Doritos offer teenager $20,000 for discovering rare ‘puffy’ chip – Business Insider

Doritos is paying $20,000 to an Australian teenage for her response to finding a rare chip.

Rylee Stuart posted a TikTok video of the odd-looking snack and sought to auction it.

She listed it on eBay, where bids reached $100,000, according to to 9News.

A 13-year-old from Queensland, Australia, is set to receive $20,000 after finding a peculiar Doritos chip.

9News reported that on June 11, Rylee Stuart posted a video on TikTok showing a chip that was bloated across all three of its points. She had discovered it while eating a packet of the snacks.

The video went viral and has garnered more than four million views.

Text on the video says: “I found a puff Dorito. Is this valuable or should I just eat?” Stuart then asked her followers what she should do.

TikTokers online encouraged her to put the Doritos chip up for sale on eBay and that’s exactly what she did.

A few users even joked: “Put it in a museum.”

Rylee initially listed it for $0.99 in a post describing it as “puffy dorito one of a kind.” It wasn’t long until she started receiving bids of up to $100,000, 9News reported.

The listing was eventually taken down but after the story attracted so much attention, Doritos offered Stuart $20,000.

“We’ve been so impressed with Rylee’s boldness and entrepreneurial spirit, so we wanted to make sure the Stuart family were rewarded for their creativity and love for Doritos,” Vanita Pandey, chief marketing officer at Doritos told 9News.

“It’s been a whirlwind couple of days for Rylee and her family and we’ve loved following her story,” she added.

Rylee told the outlet she had intended to eat the chip but then had second thoughts. “I was about to eat it, and I thought I better save it for later.”

“Dad is saying that since he bought the packet, it’s his chip. But I ate the packet and found it, so I believe it is mine,” she added.

Rare food-based auctions have attracted huge bids in the past.

Way back in 2004, a grilled cheese sandwich that appeared to feature the face of Virgin Mary was sold for $28,000, according to the BBC.

More recently, a McDonald’s chicken nugget shaped like a character from online game “Among Us” was sold on eBay for $100,000, The Guardian reported.