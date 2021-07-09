‘dorime’-lands-secondary-school-girls-in-trouble-after-teachers-caught-them-in-‘uncompleted’-building-in-video

The ‘Dorime’ trend that has enveloped the Nigeria social media space in different forms has found its way to a secondary school in Edo state

A group of schoolgirls were captured going round in circles and chanting as the Ameno song played in the background

Their display however got them in the bad books of the school authorities as can be seen in the video

A group of secondary school girls have become an internet topic after they were caught in a performance doing the ‘Dorime’ trend.

‘Dorime’ which has become popular on social media in recent weeks is a word from a song titled Ameno by Era.

The girls staged a ritual-like act with the ‘Dorime’ song

Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the girls numbering about 6 were seen in an uncompleted building moving in circles and making chants.

All in school uniforms, they performed the ritual-like act with palm fronds in their hands.

In another scene from the clip, the girls in an unidentified school in Edo state were seen in a staff office getting on their knees as they faced interrogation from teachers.

Social media reacts

Mixed reactions greeted the act put up by the schoolgirls in the video.

@spreadlove322222 said:

“Make them punish them ooo cause any challenge wey enter Edo they end with cultists or whintch craft.”

@ebubeiam commented:

“When they now get a Jamb score of 25, they will act shocked.”

@amaka.maya wrote:

“Anything you can’t find in Edo Benin does not exist. That state is proudly sponsored by abeg.”

@opyson remarked:

“Haahaha… They have something to laugh about during their alumni reunion.”

@chrisfred_official reacted:

“One for the hype woman, one for the principal, 2 for my table.”

Students do ”Dorime” in class

Meanwhile, . previously reported that a video of students doing ”Dorime” in the class had stirred reactions.

Dorime is one of the words in the opening lines of the song titled Ameno by Era, a new-age music project by French composer Eric Lévi.

The opening lines of Ameno have become an anthem in clubs that ushers the arrival of expensive drinks bought by any clubber.

In the video which has gone viral on social media, the students could be seen recreating a club scene by storming the lecture room with drinks while a lecture was ongoing and Ameno was added to the video to complete the drama.

