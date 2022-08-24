Doraiswami to be India’s new envoy to UK

NEW DELHI:

Vikram Doraiswami

, presently Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh, has been appointed as the next high commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, the government announced on Tuesday. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Doraiswami is an

IFS

officer of 1992 batch.

Ties between India and Bangladesh witnessed a boost during Doraiswami’s tenurethat began in October 2020. He has played an important role in facilitating the upcoming visit of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to India.

