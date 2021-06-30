‘Doomsday’ cult mom Lori Vallow Daybell indicted in ex-husband’s shooting death – Fox News

“Doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow Daybell, who in May was deemed mentally unfit for trial in the deaths of her two children and her new husband’s ex-wife, has been indicted on a new count of conspiracy to commit murder first-degree in the death of her ex-husband.

A Maricopa County grand jury indicted Daybell in connection with the 2019 death of Charles Vallow in suburban Phoenix, FOX 10 Phoenix first reported Tuesday evening.

The two-page indictment alleges that Daybell conspired with her brother, Alexander Cox, to kill Vallow.

Lori Vallow appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. A judge ruled that bail will remain at $5 million for Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, who was arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children. (Dennis FujimotoThe Garden Island via AP, Pool)

(AP)

Cox did fatally shoot his brother-in-law in a home in Chandler, Ariz., on the same day they conspired in July 2019, but he claimed self-defense and died four months later. Vallow had been seeking a divorce from Daybell at the time.

Investigators had recommended an additional charge in connection with her ex’s death in the Phoenix suburb ahead of the May 27 competency hearing. Police had been pushing for charges since at least August 2020.

“Complex, difficult cases of this nature take time to properly investigate and solve,” County Attorney Allister Adel said in a statement Tuesday evening. “I appreciate the tremendous number of hours the dedicated officers of the Chandler Police Department have invested, and my office is equally committed to bringing those responsible for Charles Vallow’s death to justice.”

LORI VALLOW, CHAD DAYBELL ‘DOOMSDAY’ MURDERS: A TIMELINE OF EVENTS

The complex cases against Daybell and her current husband, Chad Daybell, has spanned almost four years and a handful of states, involving her two dead children and a pair of slain ex-spouses and a possible accomplice brother who died before the entire conspiracy came to light.

In 2018, still married to their exes, the two began dating, and within months, the romance took a macabre twist.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joshua “JJ” and Rylee Ryan Vallow, ages 7 and 17, were reported missing in January 2019.

Chad Daybell has also been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, weeks before he married Lori Vallow.

The two have maintained their innocence.

The new charge is a Class 1 felony.