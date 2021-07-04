Doom Eternal’s solo horde mode is coming, promised invasion mode is dead – TechnoSports

The id Software announced officially that the long-promised invasion mode had been slain because the pandemic impacted the development. This feature of the game kept getting pushed back for different reasons. The invasion mode will be replaced by a brand new single-player horde mode.

“As many are aware, we intended to release a free Invasion Mode update for the game. However, the unforeseen consequences of the pandemic and remote working impacted the progress of development for this addition.

Over this time, we have also seen and heard how many of you enjoy the range of gameplay and combat available in the expansions and master levels. With these factors in mind, we have decided to redirect our focus from Invasion Mode to creating a totally new single-player horde mode.

– Advertisement –



We’re confident this horde mode will offer you more of the diversity and challenge you’re looking for in the game. In addition, the team continues to work on a refresh of Battlemode that includes a more competitive, rank-based structure, several gameplay and balance updates, and another new map. We expect to share more information at QuakeCon in August”.

The game Doom Eternal is going to be available on many platforms. Those platforms are Xbox one, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, PC, Stadia, and Switch. There is no announcement about the release date of the game. We can learn more about the Doom Eternal game at QuakeCon 2021. The QuakeCon 2021l kicked off in August 2019.

Source

– Advertisement –

