DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two Expected To Arrive On Switch “Later This Year” – Nintendo Life

During Nintendo’s E3 presentation last month, the DOOM Eternal Part One DLC got a surprise release.

Alongside this, Bethesda confirmed the second part would be arriving on Nintendo’s hybrid platform at a later date, and now DOOM Eternal’s executive producer Marty Stratton has reiterated this in his latest development update.

“Part One is also now available for Nintendo Switch and we expect to release Part Two later this year.”

This information was part of bigger news about the next game update which will redirect focus from the planned “Invasion Mode” to a “totally new” single-player horde mode.

“We’re confident this horde mode will offer you more of the diversity and challenge you’re looking for in the game.”

The team is also hard at work on a “refresh” of the Battlemode (and includes a new map) and will share more at QuakeCon, which takes place next month.

