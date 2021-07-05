Doom Eternal Invasion Mode dropped due to the pandemic – Stevivor

A single-player horde mode will replace it.

Doom Eternal will drop the long-promised Invasion Mode for another single-player mode as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, id Software has recently confirmed.

Executive Producer Marty Strattoon took to Twitter with the news.

“We intended to release a free Invasion Mode update for the game; however, the unforeseen consequences of the pandemic and remote working impacted the process of development for this addition,” Stratton wrote.

Invasion Mode was first detailed back in October 2019, a mode in which one player could enter the game of another as a demon, and was meant to be released shortly after the game’s (delayed) launch in March 2020.

“Over this time, we have also seen and heard how many of you enjoy the range of gameplay and combat available in the expansions and master levels. With these factors in mind, we have decided to redirect our focus from Invasion Mode to creating a totally new single-player horder mode. We’re confident this horde mode will offer you more of the diversity and challenge you’re looking for in the game.”

Stratton also confirmed that id Software will continue to revise the recently released Battlemode mode.

Doom Eternal is now available on Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5 and Switch. We reviewed the base game here.