Doom Eternal ditching planned PvP Invasions Mode for new solo horde mode – Eurogamer.net

Doom Eternal will no longer receive its previously announced PvP-focussed Invasions mode, with id Software having made the decision to pivot development toward a new single-player horde mode instead, due to coronavirus-related development challenges.

Invasions Mode, announced back at QuakeCon 2018, was intended to deliver a vaguely Dark-Souls-esque multiplayer spin on Doom Eternal’s single-player campaign, enabling other humans to manifest as demons throughout the story and do battle with the host player for some added challenge.

Well over 12 months after Doom Eternal’s March 2020 launch, however, Invasions Mode is still yet to materialise, leaving fans to ponder its fate. And now, in a newly released statement, id Software executive producer Marty Stratton has provided an answer, confirming Invasions Mode is officially dead due to the impact “the unforeseen consequences of the pandemic and remote working” have had on development.

“We have also seen and heard how many of you enjoy the range of gameplay and combat available in the expansions and master levels,” Stratton continues in the statement. “With these factors in mind, we have decided to redirect our focus from Invasions Mode to creating a totally new single-player horde mode. We’re confide the horde mode will offer you more of the diversity and challenge you’re looking for in the game”.

Stratton also notes a refresh of Doom Eternal’s Battlemode is in the works, bringing “a more competitive, rank-based structure, a number of gameplay and balance updates and another new map”. More details are due to be shared at this year’s QuakeCon in August.

“Finally, I want to emphasise how immensely proud I am of all that our teams at id and Bethesda have accomplished,” Stratton concludes. “It’s incredibly hard to believe that we haven’t seen each other in person since before Doom Eternal launched more than fifteen months ago and, despite the obstacles created by the pandemic and remote working, dozens of updates and additions have been created, tested, realised and supported from our homes.

“Throughout it all, we’ve continued to be inspired and energised by your incredible support and enthusiasm for the game – so from each of us, thank you.”