“Don’t wait for a friend to be depressed or fall sick before you start showing the person love” – Actress, Uche Ebere writes as she mourns her colleague Ada Ameh

Nollywood actress, Uche Ebere has taken to her social media to mourn the sad demise of her colleague, Ada Ameh.

The iconic actress passed away on Sunday, July 17, in Delta state after a long battle with depression at age 48.

Reacting to the circumstances surrounding her sudden death, actress Uche urged people to start showing love to people and not wait until they are battling with a life threatening illness.

According to her, people should extend love and support to their loved ones even when they seem fine and everything is working out for them.

She wrote,

“Don’t wait for a friend to be depressed or fall sick before you start showing the person love, then when the person dies, you come out to start giving condolences. Show love too when the going is good.”

See below,

In June, Ada Ameh had sparked concern from fans and followers on social media after she cried out about some of the challenges she’s currently facing.

The actress opened up about her battle with mental illness in a video posted to her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 15.

According to her, as a result of the mental issue, she didn’t follow through on a job and she’s being sued.

She persuaded herself that she would be fine and that everything would be fine.

Sadly, the actress slumped and died on Sunday, July 18, in Delta state.