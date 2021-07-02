“Don’t promise what you can’t do” – Actress, Eniola Badmus tells those promising to be there for Obama DMW’s son

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has sent an important message to celebrities who have promised to support Obama DMW’s son, Malik.

In a recent Instagram post Eniola addressed those who promised to quit their smoking habits as well as promised to be there for the bereaved son, following the death of his father days ago.

The actress urged people who have promised to support the young boy not to go back on their promises and those who promised to quit smoking not to go back to their old habits.

Taking to her Insta-stories, Eniola Badmus wrote,

“I see so many people writing RIP cigarette or I got you Malik (Obama’s son) for life!!!! #letsnotpromiseandfail!… Don’t promise what you can’t do

See her post below,

Davido’s close friend, Habeeb Uthman popularly known as Obama DMW died of suspected heart failure on Tuesday, June 29th after he complained of difficulty in breathing and drove himself to the hospital.

He was laid to rest on Wednesday, June 30th according to Muslim rites in his hometown in Epe, Lagos state.