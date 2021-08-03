Don’t miss your chance to score a pair of Reebok’s cult-favorite Club C sneakers for under $50 – Yahoo Lifestyle UK

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If there’s one sneaker that’s stood the test of time, it’s Reebok’s Club C. First introduced in 1985, these kicks are still just as cool as ever today. They’re a unisex style that looks good with literally everything from jeans and slacks to dresses and skirts.

Don’t already own a pair? You need to change that! The Club C is a must-have no matter how you define your personal style.

Luckily, you can score a few different versions of the iconic sneaker on sale for less than $50 at Reebok. The brand recently did markdowns up to 40%, and a bunch of cute Club C kicks are on major sale, including this Pride pair and this cool suede pair. Check out some of the Reebok Club C sneakers on sale below.

Club C Revenge Pride Shoes, $49.97 (Orig. $80)

Don’t be fooled — it’s a great idea to show your Pride all year long. These colorful Club C kicks are only available in a handful of sizes now that they’re on sale, so don’t wait too long to snag your size.

Club C Coast Shoes, $49.97 (Orig. $65)

Yes, these sleek, olive green sneakers are also Reebok Club Cs. Obviously you can wear them with jeans and shorts, but they’re also polished enough to pair with business casual outfits as well.

Club C Coast Women’s Shoes, $49.97 (Orig. $60)

If you’re looking for a low-profile, lightweight canvas sneaker, grab these Club C Coast Women’s Shoes in a bunch of different marked-down colors including lilac, peach and navy blue.

Once you’ve added a pair of on-sale Reebok Club C sneakers to your cart, check out these other cool styles that are discounted up to 40% off as well.

Nanoflex TR Men’s Training Shoes, $62.97 (Orig. $90)

If you’re looking for a neutral pair of exercise sneakers that aren’t super flashy, go with these Nanoflex TR Men’s Training Shoes. They’re supportive and comfy yet still very stylish.

Nano X1 Men’s Training Shoes, $99.97 (Orig. $130)

Want a running sneaker that turns heads with a bright and eye-catching color scheme? These Nano X1 Men’s Training Shoes are now under $100, so add a pair to your cart.

Classic Nylon SP, $44.97 (Orig. $75)

Ladies looking for a colorful sneaker should definitely grab these Classic Nylon sneakers while they’re less than $45. That price is pretty much unreal!

Reebok Nano X Women’s Training Shoes, $74.97 (Orig. $130)

Perfect for walking, running and so much more, these Nano X Women’s Training Shoes are also cool enough to wear when you aren’t working out.

Liquifect 180 2 Women’s Running Shoes, $44.97 (Orig. $80)

Reebok shoppers rave about how comfortable these Running Shoes are. With a name like Liquifect, would you expect anything less?

