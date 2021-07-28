Don’t give false narratives of how hard you work if you’re living off a man’s money — Actress Georgina Onuoha

Popular Nollywood Actress, Georgina Onuoha, has taken to her social media page to send a message to ladies who are beneficiaries of “Rich men” but lie online that they are hardworking independent ladies.

According to the actress , those ladies should take pride in “eating the money they didn’t work for” and quit being unsolicited motivational speakers on social media

In her words ;

Never hand over the pen 🖊 that writes your story to anyone. Only you can write your autobiography.

PS: That most of us chose not to display our professional lives on social media doesn’t mean we are jobless.



It simply means certain things should remain private as it should. Some of us sleep while our money work for us. Some of us have staffers doing the job and some of us just figured out how to work smart and live our lives jejely.

If you are living off on a man’s hard earn money, I don’t appreciate you giving false narratives of how hard you work let alone becoming a motivational speaker when in actual sense you don’t know how to multiple a dollar. So please Stop it. We know how you all end. Not all you display on social media is as it is.



Take pride in eating the money you did not work for and give credit where it is due. Not every woman wants to be kept by a man, majority wants to add value to their partners lives.

Until you put on those big girl pants just crawl back into trophy and borrowed life and let hardworking people breathe and appreciate their self made lives.

Enough said.