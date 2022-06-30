“Don’t forget home” – President Buhari tells Nigerians living abroad

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians in the diaspora to always remember to contribute to development of the nation.

Buhari made this appeal during a meeting with some selected Nigerians in Lisbon, Portugal, on Wednesday June 29. He enjoined them to continue to be ambassadors of Nigeria in their actions and character.

Speaking further, the president urged Nigerians in diaspora to ensure they use social media platforms to promote national unity and not incite hate.

The statement released by his media aide, Garba Shehu on Thursday June 30, read,