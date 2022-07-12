don’t-cite-religion-as-excuse-to-add-to-population-boom:-mukhtar-abbas-naqvi

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader and former Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas

Naqvi

joined the debate on population control, cautioning that “population explosion” is a problem that affects the entire country.

He said that measures taken by most countries of the world to control population have yielded positive results. “The people of these countries supported their governments and administrations in efforts to control increasing population,” Naqvi said.

In an apparent swipe at Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur

Rehman Barq

over his remarks that giving birth to a child is up to the Almighty, Naqvi said that some people want to create “unlimited problems on the pretext of Allah’s mercy” on the issue of population control.

“Population explosion is not the problem of a religion but of the entire country. Increasing this problem by making religion a security cover is neither in the interest of the country nor society,” he said.

