Don’t call for raise of funds after destroying your liver with alcohol – Eucharia Anunobi

Actress Eucharia Anunobi has warned that drunkards will not make heaven.

The Evangelist on her Instagram page cautioned those that drink excessively and ask for funds when they are sick.

Quoting a passage in the Bible, Eucharia warned that drunkards will not be allowed into the kingdom of God.

”You will see alcohol, drink and want to finish it. When you damage your liver, next thing you will come and say we should raise funds for you.

”Meanwhile, you were the one that carried your hand to drink beer and alcohol.

”Drunkardards, extortioners shall never enter the kingdom of God.”

