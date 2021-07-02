Don’t buy a MacBook now: MacBook Pro 2021 with mini-LED tipped for September – Tom’s Guide

The much-rumored MacBook Pro 2021, in both 14-inch and 16-inch guise, could launch late September, bringing in a redesign of Apple’s workhorse laptops.

That’s according to a supply chain report from Digitimes , which claimed Apple is preparing its supply chain partners to be ready to launch new MacBooks in the late third quarter of the year.

The report also tracks with other rumors that Apple will be launching the new MacBooks with mini-LED displays. Apparently, Cupertino is making an investment to help expand surface mounting technology (SMTY) assembly capacity to try to meet demand for mini-LED devices.

Of course mini-LED displays are already being used in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021, but there have been plenty of rumors that suggest the new 14-inch and MacBook Pro 2021 16-inch will also be getting the upgraded displays. If Apple is making an investment to ensure its partners can meet demand — and this isn’t yet confirmed — then it would be an obvious indicator that the iPad won’t be the only mini-LED Apple product for very long.

DigiTimes’ report also claimed that MacBook Pro shipments will peak sometime in October. This suggests that while the new machines may launch in September, they probably won’t be available until the following month.

Without an official announcement from Apple, we can’t be certain that this information is true. And Apple being Apple, we’re not likely to get that confirmation until the new MacBook Pros are actually unveiled.

As a result, it’s going to be a pretty painful three months for those desperately wanting to upgrade their own MacBook. And that’s especially true given the rumors that the new machines will be powered by the upgraded Apple M2 chip (or M1X chip), and a new flat-edged design. The MacBook Pros are also reportedly coming with an upgraded number of ports, including an HDMI port, SD card slot, and the MagSafe charger.