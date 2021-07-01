Don’t Breathe 2’s terrifying trailer brings back Avatar star’s blind killer – Yahoo Movies UK

Photo credit: Sony Pictures

Don’t Breathe was a violent yet smart horror film that we quite enjoyed when it was released in 2016, and now its sequel is just around the corner with a new trailer.

After murdering a bunch of home invaders and trying to force a woman to get pregnant to carry his child, The Blind Man (Avatar’s Stephen Lang) is now the guardian of a young girl living out in the middle of nowhere.

Photo credit: Sony Pictures

Related: Avatar 2 – Everything you need to know



Their quiet life is disturbed when a group of kidnappers arrive, and on top of threatening the lives of our protagonists, they also threaten to reveal exactly who The Blind Man is to her. He doesn’t take kindly to that, and proceeds to brutally attack them.

Eagle-eyed soap fans might have noticed an EastEnders actor as one of the would-be kidnappers meeting their maker at the hands of the murder machine.

Adam Young played Stan ‘Stas’ Saunders for a handful of episodes earlier this year, working for Phil Mitchell until he betrayed him by going to Kheerat Panesar.

Photo credit: Sony Pictures

On the whole, the trailer is looking like it is giving away a lot of the film, but seeing as how the original was kind of subversive as far as horror films go, we wonder if there are more to the events – and the framing of the serial killer main character as something of a good guy – than initially meets the eye.

Don’t Breathe 2 will be released in cinemas on August 13.

This month, Digital Spy Magazine counts down the 50 greatest LGBTQ+ TV characters since the Stonewall riots. Read every issue now with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.

Interested in Digital Spy’s weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox – and don’t forget to join our Watch This Facebook Group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.

You Might Also Like