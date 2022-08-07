Don’t allow fake news destroy Nigeria – Minister charges journalists

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada has urged journalists in the country to checkmate the increase of fake news in Nigeria.

The minister made the call while speaking during 2022 Press Week organised by the Niger State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ.

Dada noted the need for journalists to discharge their duties diligently in fishing out bad eggs that are bent on spreading fake news for personal gains.

He also maintained that collective effort by citizens of the country was required if the Nation is to succeed.

In his address, Niger State Governor, Alh Abubakar Sani Bello, represented by the Secretary to Niger State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane explained that fake news had led to the relocation of many communities.

“It led to loss of lives and properties and this situation must be squarely addressed and Niger State government, in partnership with the Federal Government, is doing everything possible to ensure and guarantee safety of lives and properties within the shortest possible time,” he stated.

Similarly, National President of NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, in his speech, said fake news had led to communal, political and religious crisis, urging journalists to ensure they fact-check every information before dissemination.

The Chairman Niger State Council of NUJ, Comrade Abu Nmodu in his remarks, called on journalists not to allow fake news to overshadow their patriotic role, particularly now that Nigeria is faced with security challenges.

Also, Emir of Agaie Alh Yusuf Nuhu said the theme of the Press Week was apt and timely, hence the need for collective efforts by all in tackling the issue of fake news.