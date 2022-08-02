DonJazzy apologizes to his colleagues for not being there for them when they lost loved ones

Yesterday, Nigerian Music executive, Don Jazzy, shared his first social media post since he announced the demise of his mother and it was a touching post.

The MAVIN Boss apologized to his colleagues whom he felt he wasn’t there for when they lost their loved ones.

He added that experience is the best teacher and he appreciated everyone for the love they showed his family in these trying times.

His Tweet reads;

Experience is truly the best teacher. Before I thank everyone for their calls, visits and messages, I need to first apologize to my friends and associates who lost loved ones and don’t think I was there enough for them. I know better now and sadly, I had to learn the hard way.

Thank you everyone for your support over the last few days. It has meant the world to me. Funeral details will be shared once finalized. We will also share links so you can join us remotely from wherever you are. Thank you again guys.