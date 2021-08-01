Donald Trump’s political organization raised $82 million in first half of 2021 – CNN

(CNN) Donald Trump’s political organization raised nearly $82 million during the first half of this year and entered July with $102 million in cash reserves — an unprecedented war chest at this stage in the election cycle for a former president, according to figures released by his team Saturday night.

The fundraising haul speaks to Trump’s continued ability to raise money from small-dollar donors online — as he trumpets baseless claims that election fraud led to his loss last year.

Trump’s team is slated to file details of his committees’ fundraising and spending later Saturday night with the Federal Election Commission.

Politico first reported Trump’s fundraising totals. Trump spokesman Jason Miller confirmed the figures to CNN.

Trump’s team said 3.2 million contributions flowed into the former president’s political committees during the first six months of the year.