July 15, 2021 | 3:12pm | Updated July 15, 2021 | 5:31pm

A new report alleging Russian spy agencies were told to help Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election is “disgusting” and “fiction,” the former president said Thursday.

“This is disgusting,” Trump tweeted through spokeswoman Liz Harrington. “It’s fake news, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA was fake news. It’s just the Radical Left crazies doing whatever they can to demean everybody on the right.

“It’s fiction, and nobody was tougher on Russia than me, including on the pipeline, and sanctions,” the tweet said. “At the same time we got along with Russia.

“Russia respected us, China respected us, Iran respected us, North Korea respected us. And the world was a much safer place than it is now with mentally unstable leadership.”

At issue is a new report by the Guardian that Russian leader Vladimir Putin ordered a secret spy agency to find “practical” ways to support Trump’s bid for the White House during a Jan. 22, 2016, meeting at the Kremlin.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with President Donald Trump in 2019. REUTERS

According to the report, Putin deemed Trump “mentally unstable” and believed his accession to the White House would create “social turmoil” and weaken the US.

The report, which the Guardian said is based on leaked Kremlin documents, claims Trump was identified as the “most promising candidate.”

The documents include a psychological assessment describing Trump as an “impulsive, mentally unstable and unbalanced individual who suffers from an inferiority complex.”

The Guardian said the documents were shown to Western intelligence officials who believed they were genuine.

However, a spokesman for the Kremlin denied the claims, and called the Guardian report “pulp fiction.”