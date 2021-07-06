Donald Trump Says RINOs Are ‘Biggest Problem’ For U.S., GOP Should ‘Get Tough’ – Newsweek

Just days off his latest campaign-style rally, Donald Trump is again going after Republicans who have distanced themselves from him after he lost the 2020 presidential election.

“[T]he RINOs have no idea what this movement is all about,” Trump said of his following, using a pejorative for people deemed Republicans in name only. “In fact, they are perhaps our biggest problem. We will never save our Country or be great again unless Republicans get TOUGH and get SMART!”

About 25,000 people turned out for Trump’s rally in Sarasota, Florida on Saturday, after about 20,000 attended a rally in Wellington, Ohio a week earlier. Some supporters told reporters that they had camped out for days in anticipation of seeing the former president.

“Seeing the record crowds of over 45,000 people in Ohio and Florida, waiting for days, standing in the pouring rain, they come from near and far,” Trump wrote acknowledging them in his statement. “All they want is HOPE for their Great Country again. Their arms are outstretched, they cry over the Rigged Election.”

Trump has disputed, without evidence, the results of the 2020 election, often calling it “rigged” in favor of President Joe Biden.

He has been toying with a possible run for president in 2024 but has made no formal announcement. His rallies are being organized by his Save America PAC, for which he’s raised money since losing the 2020 election.

Ohio and Florida were Trump’s first mass rallies since he left office in January. Both largely focused on Trump’s grievances with Republican adversaries and his own political sway with GOP voters that has kept many of the party’s leaders from crossing him.

Trump was banned from Twitter—previously his favorite mode of direct communication—after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 to try to stop the certification of the presidential election. For weeks, Trump refused to concede the race and sought loopholes to shift the election’s outcome. He urged his followers to come to Washington, D.C. for a rally January 6 and then urged them to go to the Capitol, where people broke through police barricades and breached the building, forcing members of Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence into secure lockdown areas.

It led to Trump’s second impeachment, for which the then-GOP-controlled Senate voted to acquit.

Trump’s banishment from Twitter has pushed him to pivot to statements via email—often multiple short missives in a day—in what had become his signature writing style of random capitalizations, exclamation points and pointed attacks.