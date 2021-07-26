Home POLITICS Donald Trump Jr., Ron DeSantis dominate poll of GOP frontrunners
Donald Trump Jr., Ron DeSantis dominate poll of GOP frontrunners

Data: Fabrizio, Lee & Associates. Margin of error: ±3.46%; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Don Jr. and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis top a poll — provided first to Axios — gauging the popularity of seven key GOP figures.

Between the lines: Don Jr. is the Trump child with the strongest connection to the base, and the most political promise should he ever decide to run. And the results reaffirm Ron DeSantis’ rise as an early 2024 front-runner should Trump decide not to run.

Tony Fabrizio of Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, who was pollster on both of Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns, concludes:

We found Mitch McConnell’s image has significantly improved since February, while Kevin McCarthy’s has remained consistent but positive. Liz Cheney is incredibly unpopular, while Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene have positive images but are largely undefined and driven by the far right of the party. Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, Jr. are well-known and very well-liked by most Republicans, doing best among President Trump’s biggest supporters.

